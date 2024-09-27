Aroma By Luke Wang Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aroma

Luke Wang's Captivating Residential Space Design Recognized for Excellence by International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected design competitions, has recently announced Luke Wang as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category for the exceptional work titled "Aroma". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Wang's design within the interior design industry, celebrating its creativity, innovation, and adherence to the highest standards of the field.Aroma's Bronze A' Design Award win is not only a testament to Luke Wang's skill and vision but also holds relevance for the broader interior design community. The design's unique approach to preserving nostalgic atmosphere through the use of cypress wood aroma and modern craftsmanship aligns with current trends in creating emotionally resonant living spaces. This recognition serves as an inspiration for interior designers to explore innovative ways of connecting inhabitants with their cherished memories and fostering a sense of warmth and comfort in residential environments.What sets Aroma apart is its masterful use of sensory elements, particularly the evocative scent of cypress wood, to transport inhabitants to a realm of fond recollections. The design's carefully curated material palette, featuring Fenix flooring, stone marble, Imora sintered stone, Bolon carpet, multi-layered wooden flooring, and Hunter Douglas curtains, creates a rich tapestry of textures that complement the aromatic journey. The culmination of this sensory experience is a painting at the end of the corridor, serving as a focal point where memories condense and are celebrated.The Bronze A' Design Award for Aroma is not only a celebration of Luke Wang's achievement but also a catalyst for future innovation within W.J.H Interior Design and Senjin Design. This recognition validates their approach of emanating design from lifestyle and pursuing the artistic presentation of forms while prioritizing superior craftsmanship. It motivates the team to continue resolving spatial obstacles through objective perspectives and collaborating with experts across fields to create absolute masterpieces that harmoniously blend top-quality materials, design, and craftsmanship.Interested parties may learn more about Aroma and explore its captivating design at:About Luke WangW.J.H Interior Design and Senjin Design, founded in 1999 and 2012 respectively, are renowned for their commitment to creating designs that emanate from lifestyle. Beyond pursuing artistic form, they prioritize superior craftsmanship and resolve spatial obstacles through objective perspectives. By collaborating with experts across fields, they continuously evolve their approach to design, craftsmanship, art, and lifestyle, transforming projects into masterpieces through the harmonious combination of top-quality materials, design, and skill. Luke Wang, hailing from Taiwan, China, is a driving force behind these esteemed firms.About Senjin Interior Design Co., LtdSenjin, a name synonymous with nature and the forest in Chinese, embodies the essence of skilled craftsmanship and artistic creativity in their design approach. Their works are a testament to the harmonious fusion of technical expertise and imaginative vision, creating spaces that resonate with the beauty and serenity of the natural world.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, functionality, and professional execution. Recipients are acknowledged for their innovative use of space, material selection, color schemes, lighting design, and adherence to accessibility and safety standards. The award celebrates designs that skillfully blend form and function, offering solutions that enhance quality of life. Winning projects are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria. The Bronze A' Design Award signifies a designer's ability to create impactful, well-crafted spaces that push the boundaries of interior design practice.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been celebrating excellence in design across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review and evaluation by an esteemed jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote outstanding products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.