(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. securities laws involving Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) focused on whether Block as well as certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.



If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a Block investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

THE COMPANY: Block, together with its subsidiaries, builds ecosystems focused on commerce and financial products and services.

THE REVELATION: On May 1, 2024, NBC News published an article entitled“Federal prosecutors are examining financial transactions at Block, owner of Cash App and Square.” NBC News further reported that a“former employee provided prosecutors from the Southern District of New York documents that they say show that insufficient information is collected from Square and Cash App customers to assess their risks, that Square processed thousands of transactions involving countries subject to economic sanctions and that Block processed multiple cryptocurrency transactions for terrorist groups.” Following this news, Block's stock price fell more than 8%.

