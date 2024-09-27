New App Revolutionizes Family Caregiving: Technology Transforms Caregiving As An All-In-One Tool

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Watch Our Own is First to Offer Managed Care Coordination, Scheduling and Communication with Task Tracking, and Fall Detection in One App.

- Giancarlo Paolillo, Founder Watch Our OwnMORRISTOWN, TN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the United States, an estimated 43.5 million people are unpaid caregivers, managing everything from routine checkups to critical medical care for their loved ones. For these caregivers, many of whom juggle careers, families, and the immense responsibility of caregiving, the challenges can be overwhelming. In response to this, Watch Our Own developed an app aimed at supporting caregivers by consolidating essential tools for managing the complexities of caregiving all in one place.The app, available for free on iOS, introduces a novel approach to caregiving coordination through a patented Event Engine. This technology facilitates the tracking of incidents and emergencies, real-time communication, and the ability to offer support even when physical presence is not possible.The Caregiver Crisis: A Growing ChallengeThe rise of unpaid caregiving in the U.S. is placing increasing pressure on families, particularly women, who often sacrifice careers and personal wellbeing to care for aging parents or relatives. The physical, emotional, and financial toll of caregiving can lead to burnout, with as many as 20% of family caregivers showing signs of depression, twice the rate of the general population.Giancarlo Paolillo, CEO of Watch Our Own, experienced these challenges firsthand. As the primary caregiver for his mother, Paolillo struggled to balance his demanding job, family responsibilities, and his mother's care. Determined to find a solution, Paolillo, an experienced developer, created Watch Our Own to ease the burden on caregivers like himself.“Everyone you know has someone in their life that they are taking care of right now,” Paolillo said.“I juggled caring for my mother, my family, and being productive at work. What I needed was one tool to help me coordinate and manage her care.”Watch Our Own: A New Era in CaregivingBefore Watch Our Own, caregivers often relied on a patchwork of apps and tools to manage their loved one's needs. Paolillo and his team envisioned a more streamlined approach, developing a single app that offers everything caregivers need, reducing stress and ensure effective caregiving.The app's patented Event Engine is a standout feature, allowing caregivers to track incidents and emergencies, locate loved ones, and connect with the group in real time and emergency services-all from within the app. This innovative technology provides peace of mind, ensuring that help is just a tap away.Key Features of Watch Our Own:●Create a Group: Easily assemble a team of family and friends to share caregiving responsibilities.●Manage Health Information: Store vital health data, including medical conditions, medications, and allergies, for quick reference.●Schedule Reminders: Set up reminders for medications, appointments, and caregiving tasks.●Task Tracker: Tasks can be created, shared, and delegated for individuals or group members.●Emergency Assistance: Help can be requested from the group or a direct connection to emergency services can be made using a single touch or a voice-activated command.●Secure Communication: Use secure chat and video features to keep everyone informed.●Geo-Locator: Quickly find a loved one in an emergency and navigate to them.●Real-Time Updates: When an incident occurs, use in-app chat, calls, and video streaming to keep the caregiving group engaged in real-time.●Customization: The app can be tailored to meet the specific needs of loved ones, offering optional features to suit unique situations.“Family caregivers are critical, not just to their loved one's health and wellbeing, but also to the economy,” Paolillo emphasized.“Today's caregivers are often caught in the middle-caring for their children and their aging parents. They need support, empathy, and tools that simplify their lives while ensuring their loved ones are well cared for. Watch Our Own does it all.” Giancarlo adds that providing the app for free is one less financial burden on caregivers.Watch Our Own is poised to become an indispensable resource for caregivers across the country, helping them manage the demands of caregiving with confidence and ease.

