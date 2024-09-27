Ukrainian Martech Startup Claspo Secures Non-Dilutive Funding From Google For Startups Ukraine Support Fund

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KYIV, UKRAINE, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Claspo , a Ukrainian martech startup has been awarded non-dilutive funding from the for Startups Ukraine Support Fund . This initiative is aimed at providing support to Ukrainian startups, helping them remain resilient and innovative in the face of current challenges.



Claspo empowers businesses to design and manage highly personalized pop-ups, enhancing their marketing strategies with advanced on-site engagement tools. The template library, along with the user-friendly drag-and-drop editor, allow brands to quickly create and customize pop-ups to match their brand identity.



With features like exit-intent triggers, page-level targeting, and A/B testing, businesses can tailor pop-ups to specific customer behaviors and preferences-without the need for design or coding skills. Claspo also integrates effortlessly with popular Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms and Email Service Providers (ESPs), streamlining data flow and enabling businesses to track and nurture leads with ease.



The key strength of Claspo lies in its ability to balance user experience with business goals. By leveraging optimized display rules and advanced targeting options, the platform ensures pop-ups are non-intrusive, delivering relevant content without overwhelming visitors. This allows businesses to engage multiple customer segments simultaneously, creating personalized interactions that drive conversions while maintaining a seamless browsing experience.



Valentyn Honcharov, CEO of Claspo, expressed his excitement about the funding, stating:“Ukraine has a rich history of tech innovation, with companies like Grammarly and GitLab emerging as global leaders. This program by Google recognizes the potential of Claspo, and we will continue helping marketers build an exceptional web experience for their customers.”



The Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund was launched to help Ukrainian startups through financial backing (up to $100.000), mentoring, and access to Google resources like Cloud credits. The fund is designed to enable Ukrainian tech companies to thrive despite the current economic and geopolitical challenges.



Claspo pursued funding to scale its user acquisition efforts, having already identified a well-defined target market and demonstrated strong user retention metrics. With a solid foundation in place, the company is now focusing on expanding its product offering.



Claspo is enhancing its gamification functionality to address challenges that have not yet been resolved by similar solutions on the market. In addition, the company is also preparing to launch new features that will enable more personalized and flexible customer interactions such as multi-step forms, NPS forms, and targeting by data layer, empowering businesses to implement sophisticated engagement mechanics that are currently unavailable on most marketing platforms.

