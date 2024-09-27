U.S. Soybean Sales At Five-Year Low

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) America’s %Soybean sales to foreign markets are at a five-year low and down 5% from this time last year, according to data from the U.S. Department of (USDA).

Export sales of U.S. soybeans for the 2024-25 year, which began on Sept. 1, are down noticeably amid continued trade spats with China, the world’s top buyer of the agriculture staple.

The USDA says soybean bookings remain weak as buying from China remains tepid and unpredictable.

U.S. rival Brazil has captured much of China’s soybean business in recent years as the Asian nation shifts its buying away from America.

Brazil’s sales of soybeans to China have escalated despite its crop falling short of forecasts over the last three growing seasons due to poor weather caused by climate change.

As of Sept. 12, China had purchased 5.9 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans, the smallest amount in nearly 20 years, said the USDA.

China now represents 40% of all U.S. soybean export sales, down from more than 50% a few years ago.

The USDA has highlighted a risk of growing U.S. stockpiles of soybeans, which could push prices down in coming months.

Soybeans are currently trading around $10.50 U.S. per bushel, down 20% since the start of this year.