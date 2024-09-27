Crypto Thefts Declined 40% In Third Quarter: Report

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The amount of %Cryptocurrency stolen by hackers in this year’s third quarter declined 40% from a year ago, according to a new report from software company %Immunefi .

The report states that $412 million U.S. worth of was stolen by hackers around the world during Q3 of this year.

While the amount lost to thefts and fraud was significant, it declined 40% from the third quarter of 2023.

Most the lost during Q3 came from India's WazirX exchange, which was hacked to the tune of $235 million U.S., and Singapore's BingX exchange that had $52 million U.S. stolen.

The report states that an additional 32 smaller hacks around the world accounted for about 30% of Q3 crypto losses.

The Immunefi report notes that the %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) blockchain remains the most vulnerable and most frequently targeted by hackers, with 15 incidents of theft reported compared with eight on Bitcoin’s blockchain.

The amount of capital locked on decentralized finance (%DeFi ) protocols currently stands at $87.20 billion U.S., states the report.