'Told Him Clearly...': Congress Schools Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh For 'Nameplate On Eateries' Remark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) on Friday, September 27, rapped Himachal Pradesh Vikramaditya Singh after a row erupted over his 'mandatory display of nameplates on eateries' remark, saying no minister of functionary can go against the policies and ideologies of the party. Asserting that Congress does not cultivate hatred, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said Vikramaditya Singh was“told clearly” that“party ideologies” were clear on these issues. In his defence, Vikramaditya Singh told KC Venugopal that he was misquoted by the media.

After meeting Vikramaditya Singh over his“nameplate on eateries” remark , Venugopal said,“I strongly conveyed the sentiments of the Congress party. No minister or party functionary can go against the party's policies and ideologies. Rahul Gandhi is spreading love and affection against hatred. We cannot create hatred. We believe in unity.”

“We told him very clearly that the Congress ideology and Congress policies are very clear on these lines. He told me that he was misquoted by the media and there was no such intention,” Venugopal said.

WHAT DID VIKRAMADITYA SAY?

Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday, September 25, announced that it will be mandatory for all shopkeepers and street vendors in Himachal Pradesh to display their identity cards. However, the Himachal Pradesh government clarified on Friday that no decision has been taken so far to make it mandatory for street vendors to display their identity cards.

After meeting KC Venugopal, Vikramaditya Singh said most discussion was about the party and organisational activities.



“As far as whatever has been reported in the media, I have said very clearly that the interests of the party and the people of the state are best for us and whatever action is going on in it, whether it is a hearing of the Supreme Court or an order of the High Court, it is our duty to implement it from time to time, within the ambit of the law, so for this (eateries displaying the names of owners) a committee has been formed.”

“It is very clear that protecting the interests of Himachal and taking it forward is our duty and our responsibility and we will never step back from this...We have definitely formed a committee on this issue. In the all-party meeting, there will be people from the opposition and people from our party and everyone will discuss and brainstorm,” he said.