MP News: Two Killed As Wall Near Mahakal Temple In Ujjain Collapses, Many Trapped

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least two people died and two others were after a wall collapsed near Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain , on Friday evening.

The incident took place as the portion of the boundary wall of the Maharajwada school building collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Ujjain DM Neeraj Kumar Singh said that a part of a boundary wall near Maharajwada School collapsed due to heavy flow of water.



"Four people were trapped under the debris. All of them were rescued and sent to the district hospital. One man and one woman died in the incident. One girl and a woman have been referred to Indore for further treatment," Singh told media persons.

District chief medical and health officer A K Patel said that the deceased were identified as Farheen (22) and Ajay Yogi (27), reported PTI.

"Four people were brought here. Two among them were declared dead and two are undergoing treatment. Our team is present here and prepared to receive if more people are brought in," ANI quoted Ashok Patel as saying.

Singh said that the kin of the deceased will be given a financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each and the injured will get ₹50,000 for treatment.

Expressing grief over the incident, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that due to collapse of wall near Gate No. 4 of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, two people died and four others were injured.

“Wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” said the Congress leader.

In March, 14 priests, including 'sevaks' (assistants) , were injured in a fire in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple during 'bhasma aarti'.





Earlier this month, several devotees thronged Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Hartalika Teej and performed a special Bhasma Aarti.

Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti are fulfilled.