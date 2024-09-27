Toyota Supports Relief Efforts For Hurricane Helene And Other Recent Natural Disasters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Contributions promote recovery; customer payment relief offers assist those in need

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Services announced efforts to assist those suffering from the impacts of Hurricane Helene and other recent natural disasters across the country. Toyota contributes annually to The American Red Cross and SBP , and these funds are utilized to support recovery efforts when disasters strike around the nation. To further assist affected communities, Toyota is matching contributions for donations made by U.S.-based employees to support The American Red Cross, SBP and other eligible nonprofits.

Additionally, Toyota Financial Services announced it is offering payment relief options to affected customers. This broad outreach includes any Toyota Financial Services (TFS) or Lexus Financial Services (LFS) customers in the designated disaster areas.



Impacted lease and finance customers residing in the affected areas may be eligible to take advantage of several payment relief options, some of which include:



extensions and lease deferred payments;

redirecting billing statements; and arranging phone or online payments.

Customers who would like to discuss their account options are encouraged to contact TFS or LFS:

Toyota Financial Services

customers may call 800-874-8822 or contact TFS via email using the Mail Center function after logging into ToyotaFinancial .

Lexus Financial Services customers may call 800-874-7050 or contact LFS via email using the Mail Center function after logging into LexusFinancial.

We extend our heartfelt thoughts to those affected by the storms and flooding.

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.



Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.



For more information about Toyota, visit .



