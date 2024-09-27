Zelensky's Meeting With Trump Begins In New York

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and US presidential candidate Donald has begun in New York at the Trump Tower skyscraper.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

On Thursday, Trump said at a press that he would meet with Zelensky on September 27 .

Earlier, the President of Ukraine said he wanted to share his Victory Plan with the candidate.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky met with President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris during his visit to the United States.

presented Biden with Victory Pla

Trump has stated that he intends to meet with the President of Ukraine.

Photo credit: OP