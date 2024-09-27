Zelensky At Meeting With Trump: Ukraine Must Win

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his meeting with U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, expressed his belief that they both have common view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped and Ukraine must prevail.

He said this in his introductory speech before the meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I think we have common view that the war in Ukraine has to be stopped, and cannot win, and Ukrainians have to prevail," Zelensky noted.

In this context, he emphasized that he wants to discuss the details of the Victory Plan with the U.S. presidential candidate.

"First of all, it is very important to share the full plan, all our steps, how we can strengthen Ukraine," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

He noted that he is presenting this document to both US presidential candidates to discuss with them how to stop Putin.

Ukrinform reported earlier, that Zelensky's meeting with Trump is to take place on Friday in New York.