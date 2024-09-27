17 People, Including Two Children, Injured In Kherson Region Amid Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, 17 people were throughout the day due to Russian shelling, including two children.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office provided this information.

"Drones, aerial bombs, and artillery, including rocket artillery: the Russian continues to shell the Kherson region, causing injuries – law enforcement is documenting the aftermath," the statement reads.

Investigations have been initiated under criminal proceedings for violations of the laws and of war.

According to the investigation, as of 16:0on September 27, 2024, the Russian forces continue to carry out numerous attacks on the de-occupied territory of the region using various types of weapons. A total of 17 people have been injured throughout the day, including two children. Some have been hospitalized with severe injuries, including traumatic amputations of limbs.

Specifically, according to the prosecutor's office, at least four people in Antonivka and Kherson were injured at 12:10 and 13:45 due to explosives dropped from drones. Two of them were in a car.

At around 11:30, one person was hospitalized in critical condition due to artillery shelling in Veletenske.

in11

Other residents of the region sustained injuries from airstrikes, rocket artillery, and mortar attacks.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of September 27, Russians launched airstrikes on Kherson and several settlements in Kherson district, injuring six civilians, including two boys aged 4 and 15.