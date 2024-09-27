210 Educational Institutions Restored In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, as many as 210 educational institutions damaged or destroyed due to Russian aggression have been restored.

This information was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram, citing Mykola Boiko, the first deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration (KODA), according to Ukrinform.

"A total of 210 educational institutions in Kyiv region have already been restored, with 30 more currently undergoing reconstruction. Some of these are being rebuilt with the support of international partners, local governments, and programs," the statement sreds.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is overseeing the restoration of 24 educational institutions.

Specifically, 10 of these projects are funded by the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, while three schools in the Brovary and Vyshhorod districts are being fully renovated with the help of United24.

's

Additionally, 11 educational institutions are being restored through funding from the European Investment Bank under the Ukraine Recovery Program.

Work is actively progressing at five locations in Baryshivka, Makariv, Rudnytske, Motyzhyn, and Lukashi. Open tenders and contractor selection are underway for the reconstruction of a school in Bohdanivka.

As previously reported, Russian aggression has caused damage or destruction to 245 educational institutions of various levels in Kyiv region.