Zelensky Pitches Victory Plan To Trump

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In New York, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine presented the Victory Plan to U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

This was reported by the press service of the President's Office , Ukrinform saw.

"I think we have common view that the war in Ukraine has to be stopped and can't win. Ukraine has to prevail. And I want to discuss with you the details of our plan of victory," the head of state said before the start of the meeting, noting that it is necessary to put pressure on the Russian dictator and force him to make peace.

Zelensky told Trump about the situation at the front, the progress of the raid into Russia's Kursk region and its tasks, Ukrainian innovations in the fight against Russian terror, as well as about the disproportionately high losses that the Russian army has been suffering.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the general situation in Ukraine, the consequences of the war for Ukrainians and the economy.

A separate focus of the conversation was the constant shelling of cities and civilian infrastructure by Russia and the role of U.S.-supplied Patriot systems in protecting people's lives.

The president of Ukraine also emphasized the need to block any opportunities for the aggressor state to fuel the money with the money from the sale of oil and gas, as well as all supply channels for Western components used in the production of Russian missiles.

Trump called today's meeting a good sign. "He (President Zelensky – ed.)'s gone through hell, and this country has gone through hell, like a few countries like it's happened anywhere. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. It's a terrible situation," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the president of Ukraine is on a visit to Washington. On Thursday morning, in U.S. Congress, he spoke with representatives of both parties in Senate and House. On September 26, Ukrainian President Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden held a meeting at the Oval Office.