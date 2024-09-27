S. Arabia Announces International Coalition To Implement Two-State Solution In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced on Friday an "international coalition to implement the two state solution" in Palestine.

This came about during the minister's participation in the High-Level Week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"Today, on behalf of the Arab and Islamic nations and our European partners, we announce the launch of the international coalition to implement the two-state solution, and we invite you to join this initiative," said bin Farhan in his speech.

"We are committed to exerting our utmost efforts to establish a reliable path toward a just and comprehensive peace."

He stressed that the war on Gaza caused a humanitarian catastrophe, alongside the serious violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank and the threats to Al-Aqsa Mosque, reinforcing policies of occupation and violent extremism.

"Self-defense cannot justify the killing of tens of thousands of civilians, the systematic destruction, forced displacement, and the use of starvation as a tool of war," said the minister, also condemning incitement, dehumanization, and torture, as documented by UN reports.

Addressing the incidents in Lebanon, he said "we are witnessing a dangerous regional escalation affecting Lebanon, bringing us closer to the risk of a regional war that threatens our region and the world."

He called for an immediate end to hostilities and all violations to international law, and the accountability of all who obstruct the peace.

He emphasized that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is not the final outcome of a political process, but an inherent right, and urged all nations to recognize Palestine. (end)

kns





