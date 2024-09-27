Israeli Occupation Warplanes Carry Out Fierce Strike On Beirut Suburbs
9/27/2024 3:05:45 PM
BEIRUT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation warplanes on Friday carried out a fierce raid on Haret Hraik district in Beirut's southern suburbs inflicting heavy casualties, said the official National News Agency.
Scores of people were either killed or wounded in the ferocious attack that razed six apartment buildings to the ground. The raiding warplanes fired rockets, explosion of which was heard many miles away as residents reported "blasts like earthquakes."
Medics and civil defense teams hurried to the scene to whisk the dead and wounded to the hospitals.
The occupation air force has hit the densely populated region several times over the past weeks killing a number of Hezbollah leaders. (end)
