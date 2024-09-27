Israeli Occupation Warplanes Carry Out Fierce Strike On Beirut Suburbs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Israeli warplanes on Friday carried out a fierce raid on Haret Hraik district in Beirut's southern suburbs inflicting heavy casualties, said the official National News Agency.

Scores of people were either killed or wounded in the ferocious attack that razed six apartment buildings to the ground. The raiding warplanes fired rockets, explosion of which was heard many miles away as residents reported "blasts like earthquakes."

Medics and civil defense teams hurried to the scene to whisk the dead and wounded to the hospitals.

The occupation air force has hit the densely populated region several times over the past weeks killing a number of Hezbollah leaders. (end)

kbs









MENAFN27092024000071011013ID1108723847