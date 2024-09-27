Kuwait Amir's Rep. Returns Home After Attending UNGA Session
9/27/2024 3:05:21 PM
KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation returned to Kuwait after leading the country's delegation partaking in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), held in New York.
The accompanying delegation of His Highness the Amir's Representative comprised Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior officials of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan. (end)
