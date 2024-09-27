Kuwait Amir's Rep. Returns Home After Attending UNGA Session

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and his accompanying delegation returned to Kuwait after leading the country's delegation partaking in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), held in New York. The accompanying delegation of His Highness the Amir's Representative comprised of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior officials of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan. (end) mt

