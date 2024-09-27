UNICEF: Rate Of Children Killed In Israeli Raids On Lebanon Frightening

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) confirmed Friday that the rate of children killed in Israeli raids on Lebanon is "frightening."

Edouard Beigbeder, the UN agency's representative in Lebanon, said in a statement that the on Lebanon are killing and wounding children at a frightening rate.

The situation in Lebanon, which is already teetering on the brink of a crisis and catastrophe, must stop, Beigbeder added, stressing that the suffering of children must stop.

Lebanon is being subjected to extensive Israeli attacks targeting various Lebanese governorates and regions, especially villages and towns in southern Lebanon, which led to the killing and wounding of nearly three thousand people, while residents of the targeted areas were forced to flee in a large wave of displacement.