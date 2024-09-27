Inventhelp Inventor Develops Rear Brake Light For Bicycles (TPL-448)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for a bicyclist to communicate to others when slowing or braking," said an inventor, from Oregon,

Wisc., "so I invented the COUPLED BIKE SEAT BRAKE LIGHT. My design increases safety and it would allow others time to react accordingly."

The invention provides an effective rear brake light for bicycles. In doing so, it would signal when the rear wheel brake is applied. As a result, it increases safety, and it helps prevent collisions. The invention features an eye-catching and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bicyclists.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-448, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED