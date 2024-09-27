UAE Flights: New Direct Route From Ras Al Khaimah To Moscow Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A new route connecting Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Moscow Domodedovo International Airport was announced by Air Arabia on Friday, September 27.

This new direct flight, set to begin on December 27, will operate with three weekly flights, according to Air Arabia.

The non-stop service will make it make it easier for travellers between Ras Al Khaimah and Moscow to plan both business and leisure trips.

Currently, Air Arabia's network from Ras Al Khaimah already provides direct flights to major cities such as Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut.

Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer at Air Arabia, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "We are glad to introduce Moscow as a new non-stop destination from Ras Al Khaimah, further demonstrating our commitment to expanding international connectivity directly from the emirate. This new scheduled service to Moscow aligns with Ras Al Khaimah's strategic vision for tourism growth, while also fostering stronger travel and economic ties between both cities”

He also added:“We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board this new service, offering them an affordable and convenient travel option to explore the unique attractions that both cities have to offer”.

Passengers can now book their direct flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Moscow by visiting Air Arabia's website, call centre, or travel agencies.

