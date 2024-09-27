Yen Rallies Following Ishiba's Win, Reshaping Japan's Monetary Outlook

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Ruben Ferreira - Head of Portuguese Operations at FlowCommunity.

The Japanese yen rallied on Friday, rebounding from earlier losses after Shigeru Ishiba's unexpected victory in the leadership race for Japan's ruling Liberal Party. Ishiba, a critic of past monetary stimulus, expressed support for the of Japan's interest rate hikes, which boosted market confidence. His win surprised the market, which had anticipated a victory by the more nationalist, anti-hike candidate Sanae Takaichi. This unexpected outcome led to a swift recovery in the yen, suggesting market relief over the continuation of tightening policies.

Ishiba's leadership could also impact Japan's bond market, suggesting fewer hurdles for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. Clearer signals pointing to rate hikes could drive yields higher.

At the same time, narrowing spreads between the US and Japan could continue to support the yen against the dollar.

