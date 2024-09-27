London, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2024 Made For Advertising (MFA) Ad Spend Report for Websites. The report benchmarks advertising trends on MFA websites (as flagged by Pixalate), including ad spend, invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud, and the top five websites flagged as MFA by region including North America , EMEA , LATAM , and APAC .

To compile the research in the series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 20 billion global open programmatic ad impressions from Q2 2024.

MFA websites and apps can feature intrusive advertising techniques like pop-up ads, auto-play videos, or ads restricting access to content, often resulting in a poor advertising-to-attention ratio. Learn more about Pixlate's MFA detection technology here .

Key Stats: Pixalate's Benchmark Report for MFA Websites in Q2 2024

13% of global open programmatic web ad spend was spent on likely MFA websites in Q2 2024, according to Pixalate's data



North America MFA : 14% of open programmatic ad spend went to likely MFA sites and 8% of unique ad-support websites were flagged for MFA



Canada had a higher MFA ad spend rate (16%) than the U.S. (13%) MFA websites had a higher viewability rate (60%) compared to non-MFA (55%)

Latin America MFA : 15% of open programmatic ad spend went to likely MFA sites and 9% of unique ad-support websites were flagged for MFA



Mexico (22%), Peru (21%), and Argentina (21%) had the highest MFA ad spend rates MFA websites had a higher average viewability rate (60%) compared to non-MFA (54%)



EMEA MFA : 12% of open programmatic ad spend went to likely MFA sites and 8.6% of unique ad-support websites were flagged for MFA



The U.K. (14%) and Italy (13%) had the highest MFA ad spend rates MFA websites had a slightly higher viewability rate (61%) compared to non-MFA

APAC MFA : 8.4% of open programmatic ad spend went to likely MFA sites and 7% of unique ad-support websites were flagged for MFA



Taiwan had the highest MFA rate at 35%, followed by Australia (13%) MFA websites had a slightly lower viewability rate (54%) compared to Q1 2024



Top 5 Likely MFA Websites by Ad Spend in June 2024 by Global Region

Below are the top 5 websites flagged as likely MFA, according to Q2 2024 impression volume in each given region, as measured by Pixalate. The top 5 are then ranked by number of detected ads per minute, as measured by Pixalate.