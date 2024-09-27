Yedioth: Targeting Nasrallah In A Series Of Airstrikes In Al Dahiyeh, South Of Beirut. Israel Says It Targeted Hezbollah

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Hezbollah/ PNN

Israeli warplanes conducted a series of tonight, targeting over ten buildings in Al Dahiyeh, south of Beirut, completely leveling them.

Lebanese sources reported that the Israeli aircraft launched a strong, sequential attack in a fire belt, hitting the central command of Hezbollah near Al-Zahraa Hospital, resulting in the complete destruction of four buildings. The sources indicated casualties and injuries, with buildings collapsing due to the intense bombardment in southern Lebanon. They noted extensive damage from the ten explosions during the strikes.

An Israeli military spokesperson stated that the air force targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's heart. According to Hebrew sources from the Israeli broadcasting authority, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interrupted his press conference in New York after receiving updates on the Beirut bombing.

The broadcasting authority added that massive bunker-busting bombs were used in the strikes on southern Beirut. All military reporters are currently being briefed that the attack's target is Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Sources from Al Arabiya reported that Nasrallah survived the attack. Meanwhile, a military radio correspondent stated that a senior official informed him that Israel had notified the Americans about the operation in Beirut.



