Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Hairstyling Brush (TLS-4016)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed hairbrush for making a uniformed wave pattern in hair," said an inventor, from Searcy, Ark., "so I invented the BUFFER BRUSH. My design would simplify the hairstyling routine."
The patent-pending invention provides a specially designed hairstyling tool for making attractive waves in any type of hair. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates frustrations and fatigue when styling hair. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for African Americans, hairstylists, salons, barbershops, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-4016, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
