Vossloh presents pioneering solutions for the rail infrastructure of the future at the leading trade fair InnoTrans 2024

27.09.2024 / 12:34 CET/CEST

Important product and service innovations paired with a wide range of digital solutions underline the company's leading technological position

Sustainable materials and manufacturing processes, fully recyclable products and significant advances in the circular economy are inspiring trade visitors Innovative strength, customer focus and solution orientation as central pillars for the Vossloh Group's steady, profitable growth Werdohl/Berlin, September 27, 2024. Sustainable mobility is of crucial importance in the context of achieving ambitious climate protection targets. This is especially true in view of the constantly increasing demand for transportation capacities for goods and people. Population growth, urbanization and globalization are contributing significantly to this development. It is recognized that there is no alternative to shifting traffic to rail as the most environmentally friendly mode of mass transport. With its wide range of rail-related products, services and solutions, Vossloh is meeting the associated challenges and precisely addressing its customers' central need for greater efficiency, safety and availability of their rail networks. These are all decisive factors when it comes to making rail as a mode of transportation attractive and future-proof. The international audience at InnoTrans, the world's most important trade fair for the rail industry, was just as enthusiastic about the extensive innovations from the Sauerland-based global market leader as it was about their impressive presentation. Under the motto "Shaping the Future of Rail Infrastructure", Vossloh presented rail fastening systems with a CO2 footprint reduced by up to 65 percent as well as its fully recyclable EPS composite sleeper, which recently went into series production. The expansion of the product portfolio to include environmentally friendly sleeper pads also attracted a great deal of attention. Under a glass bridge, international trade visitors were able to marvel at the world's first crossing made from recycled manganese steel, while a broad portfolio of digital solutions based around the Vossloh connect platform generated additional enthusiasm among customers and partners. An elaborate 360-degree simulation on the topic of mobility of the future rounded off the trade fair presentation in a successful way. "At a time when the demands on rail infrastructure are constantly increasing, we at Vossloh are setting standards with our innovative solutions. We support network operators in overcoming the enormous challenges associated with increasing rail traffic volumes and thus make a significant contribution to enabling sustainable rail-bound mobility on a large scale," explains Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, and adds: "Our extensive range of products and our global expertise enable us to offer customized solutions that meet the specific needs of rail operators. In this way, we contribute every day to preserving the basis of life for future generations and making the world a little bit better." A compact overview of the products, services and technologies presented can be found on the along with film impressions. Further information on the smart solutions from all divisions can be accessed via the Vossloh Topic Lounge . Capital Market Day On the last day of InnoTrans, Vossloh traditionally organizes a Capital Market Day at which investors, analysts and bank representatives can gain an overview of Vossloh's performance, among other things. As part of this event, the company's Executive Board today presented the impressive progress made in recent years. For example, the expectations communicated in 2020 as part of the first presentation of the Group strategy, which was extensively revised at the time, were significantly exceeded in terms of sales revenues and EBIT growth. This was despite enormous challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and far-reaching geopolitical crises such as the Russian attack on Ukraine. Significant operational and financial improvements have been achieved in all divisions since then, and the company has come significantly closer to its target of a double-digit EBIT margin in all divisions with a view to the expectations for the current financial year 2024. Another key topic at the event was the recently announced signing of an agreement to acquire one of the leading concrete sleeper manufacturer in Europe, the French Sateba Group. This strategically significant transaction received an overwhelmingly positive response from the capital market participants. At the end of the Capital Market Day, the Executive Board specified its expectations regarding the company's long-term financial development. Relevant studies currently forecast market growth of between 1.7 percent (adjusted for inflation ) and 4 percent. Vossloh is aiming for annual sales growth of over 5 percent and accordingly expects to be able to continuously expand its market share. On this basis and taking into account the completion of the ongoing Sateba transaction in spring 2025, Vossloh will achieve a sales volume of over €2 billion by 2030 at the latest. Further acquisitions in a consolidating market environment could additionally accelerate the targeted growth. In addition, the EBIT margin for the Group as a whole should be at least 10 percent by 2030, which would result in annual EBIT contributions of over €200 million. "Our financial expectations are clear and ambitious," emphasizes Dr. Thomas Triska, CFO of Vossloh AG. "With a focus on sustainable, organic growth and further acquisitions, we are doing everything we can to further expand our strong market position and actively promote sustainable mobility." Contact details for the media:

Andreas Friedemann

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608

Contact details for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

E-Mail: I... Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovation for around 140 years. With its comprehensive range of products and services for the rail track, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this field. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "rail track availability". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With around 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods with its products and services. The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2023 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,214.3 million with around 4,000 employees.

