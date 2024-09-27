EQS-News: United Terra Enterprises PLC / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase

United Terra Enterprises PLC Announces Results of Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Eurybia AG

United Terra Enterprises PLC Announces Results of Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Eurybia AG of Eurybia AG approve all motions of the Board of Directors at the EGM held on August 21, 2024 Schaan, Liechtenstein, September 27, 2024 - United Terra Enterprises PLC is pleased to announce that Eurybia AG, an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean, held an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on August 21, 2024 in Zug, Switzerland. During the meeting the shareholders approved the election of a&o kreston audit ag as the company's auditors for the financial year 2023, the resolution of a capital increase and a general update to the company's Articles of Association to bring them in line with the latest provisions of Swiss company law. An update of recent events was also provided to all shareholders in attendance at the meeting. The resolutions from the meeting are reflected in the updated corporate extract of Eurybia and can be found on the Group's website at . Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin commented: “We were happy to see so many shareholders turn out to demonstrate their support and their interest in the success of the Company. We are nearing the completion of the reorganization of the Group and are positioning it for a successful future in the renewables and conventional energy sectors.” If you are an Eurybia shareholder

and would like additional information

About United Terra Enterprises PLC United Terra Enterprises is an international energy company engaged in the upstream oil and gas sector and the energy transition to renewable energy. The company is focused on establishing a responsible balance between conventional energy sources and the protection of the environment.



Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. This press release does not constitute or form part of any advertising, offer, recommendation or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall part, or all, of this press release or its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This press release is not a prospectus.

Language: English Company: United Terra Enterprises PLC Industriering 3 9491 Ruggell Liechtenstein



