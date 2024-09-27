HDFC Life Launches 'The Missing Beat' on World Heart Day

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India HDFC Life, one of India's leading insurers, has launched ' The Missing Beat ', an initiative in public interest, aimed at spreading awareness on the importance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) -

Cardiac arrests are among the leading causes of death in India. While many people are willing to help in case of cardiac (heart-related) emergencies, the lack of awareness often leaves family members, friends, and bystanders unsure of how to respond effectively.



CPR can be a critical intervention when the heart stops beating or is unable to circulate blood to vital organs. It can also be crucial in other life-threatening situations, such as heart attacks or near-drowning incidents.





Vishal Subharwal -

Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head Strategy, HDFC Life



However, despite its potential to save lives, less than 2% of India's population is aware of CPR, which can make the difference between life and death. This significant gap in awareness prompted HDFC Life to launch the campaign ' The Missing Beat ', coinciding with the World Heart Day .



At the core of this campaign is a moving short film that traces the emotional journeys of four individuals, showcasing their dreams, relationships, and vulnerabilities. Each story emphasises the critical importance of being prepared in moments that matter, demonstrating the lifesaving potential of CPR in cardiac emergencies. Through this film, HDFC Life aims to connect with audiences on a personal level, underscoring the message that being CPR-ready can enable one to save lives.



here to watch the film.



Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal -

Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head Strategy, HDFC Life said,“At HDFC Life, we believe that dignity and pride come not only from financial independence but also from the ability to help others in critical moments. This campaign is not just about raising awareness -

it is about inspiring action. We want to encourage every Indian citizen to take the first step toward becoming CPR-ready. With the right knowledge and preparation, we can save lives and truly live the spirit of 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo'."



Manesh Swamy -

Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, LS Creative at LS Digital said,“It is one of those rare opportunities when advertisers and creative individuals come together to do something substantial that will impact people's lives. For the last few years, we have been hearing horror stories about sudden cardiac arrests in the news, on the internet, and even among friends and family. With 'The Missing Beat,' our goal is to create more than just a campaign-it's a movement, a larger call to action, a reminder that knowing CPR can mean the difference between life and death.”



He further added,“The journey of bringing this communication piece to life was deeply personal for our team. We have been researching this campaign for more than a year now; the data and statistics we have collected are nerve-wracking, and we felt something needed to be done urgently. We wanted the audience to not just watch but to feel the urgency and importance of CPR. Every shot and story was crafted from real-life incidents to evoke an emotional connection, immersing the audience in the gravity of the situation. We hope to inspire people to recognise the importance of this simple, life-saving skill and take a step towards making the country CPR-ready. We're not just sharing stories-we're encouraging action over helplessness.”



In FY24, HDFC Life covered 6.6 crore lives and achieved a 99.5% claim settlement ratio for individual claims, reflecting its strong commitment to policyholders and their families.

