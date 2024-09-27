9 EU Countries Promise To Tap Mediterranean For Green Energy
9/27/2024 2:08:58 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Nine European Union (EU) member states have
pledged
to ramp up their efforts to adopt renewable energy and turn the Mediterranean region into a hub for green energy. According to officials from the nine southern EU countries, they have channeled their energy toward
harnessing offshore solar and wind energy
to achieve this dream.
The officials announced this goal at the recently concluded MED9 Energy Ministerial Meeting , which was held in Larnaca, a coastal city in southern Cyprus. Officials from the nine nations talked about converting the Mediterranean region into a green-energy hub and fighting off the negative effects of...
