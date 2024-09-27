(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) , a mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in Nunavut, Canada, and Virginia, USA, today provided an update on an exploration program conducted by American West Metals Limited at the Storm Copper Project in Nunavut. According to the update, assay results from the latest batch of drill holes continue to show the expansion and upgrade potential of the Cyclone Deposit. They also confirm very thick and high-grade intersections of copper within and outside of currently known mineralization zones.

Drill hole SR24-093 intersected 53m of strong chalcolite mineralization (53.3m @ 3.9% Cu) from 86.9m downhole with an intensely mineralized zone and semi-massive sulfide zone between 86.9m and 109.7m downhole averaging8.5% Cu over 22.9m. Drill holes SR24-045 and SR24-070 intersected mineralization consisting of zones of intense vein- and fracture-style copper sulfide mineralization with

thick intervals over 3% Cu.

“It is exciting to hit such a long interval of high-grade copper outside of the previously known zone of mineralization as we work toward calculation of a maiden resource estimate this fall. This suggests there is more to be found, and it bodes well for additional discoveries and expansion of the known existing mineralization with next year's campaign,” said Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay.

To view the full press release, visit



About Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The company is currently exploring the Storm Project property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth property in Nunavut, as well as the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein and critical metals prospects in central Virginia. The company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in North America. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively,“American West”), formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%. Further details are available on the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ATBHF are available in the company's newsroom at



About ESGWireNews

ESGWireNews

(“ESG”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sector and public companies committed to sustainable corporate practices.

ESGWireNews

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, ESG is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, ESG brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. ESG is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from ESGWireNews, text“ESG” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ESGWireNews website applicable to all content provided by ESG, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

ESGWireNews

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

ESGWireNews is powered by

IBN