Techmediabreaks Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) Secures $3.5 Million Bridge Financing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sharps (NASDAQ: STSS)

has closed a secured bridge loan financing of approximately $3.5 million. Investors purchased $4.375 million in aggregate principal amount of secured notes along with 5.7 million shares of common stock. The company plans to use the funds, combined with existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital. Aegis Capital Corp. served as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement, which was offered solely to accredited investors.

To view the full press release, visit



About Sharps Technology Inc.

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary and is partnering with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. For more information, visit the company's website at



