(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix Group's (NASDAQ: GMGI) subsidiary, Expanse Studios, participated in the SBC Summit Lisbon 2024, held September 24-26. The event, which saw a record-breaking attendance of 25,000 professionals, served as an excellent backdrop for Expanse Studios to launch its latest innovations. Its booth attracted interest and activity, with more than 20 potential partners expressing keen interest in its offerings and engaging in promising discussions about potential collaborations. Expanse Studios introduced“Beach Penalties,” its first game specifically created for the social casino category, and“Super Heli,” a high-octane crash game. According to the announcement, both titles generated substantial attention.

“The enthusiastic reception of 'Beach Penalties' and 'Super Heli' at SBC Summit Lisbon validates our strategic direction. By expanding into social gaming and elevating the crash game experience, we're not just growing our portfolio – we're opening new avenues for engagement and revenue in the iGaming space,” stated Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios.

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. Besides Meridianbet and Expanse Studios, the company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

