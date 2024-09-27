Cannabisnewsbreaks Grow Up Conference And Expo Engages Cannabisnewwire As A Gold Sponsor, Official Newswire For Upcoming Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Grow Up and , a Canadian-owned and operated leader in the cannabis industry, has engaged CannabisNewWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications for the cannabis sector and

one of the 60+ brands powered by InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), to serve as a Sponsor and Official Newswire for its upcoming industry-flagship event. The event is scheduled for September 29, 2024, to October 1, 2024, at the Edmonton Center in Edmonton, Alberta. It brings together retail and wholesale buyers in Canada and boasts an insightful agenda that includes 100+ exhibitors, 50+ interactive sessions, and 80+ distinguished speakers, industry veterans, pioneers, and thought leaders. Leveraging their extensive corporate communications solutions, IBN and CNW will heighten recognition for conference participants looking to enhance visibility among consumers, journalists, investors, and the public.

To view the full press release, visit



About

Grow Up Conference and Expo

Grow Up Conference and Expo is a Canadian-owned and operated leader in the cannabis industry, dedicated to driving innovation and community since 2017. The organization connects attendees with growers, brand owners, and key decision-makers. The event is built on a strong community of learning and growth among cultivation and retail professionals and offers targeted networking events that create meaningful engagement and lasting relationships. Grow Up is more than just a conference and tradeshow; it's a pivotal platform dedicated to shaping the future of cannabis in Canada and beyond, building strong, long-lasting relationships within the industry. For more information about the organization, visit

.

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN