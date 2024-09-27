Frost & Sullivan Released Report:“2024 Blue Book On Chinese Biopharmaceuticals Going Global: Current Status And Trends”

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – Frost & Sullivan released the“2024 Blue on Chinese Biopharmaceuticals Going Global: Current Status and Trends” which focus on the progress of Chinese biopharmaceuticals going global and analyzes the driving forces behind their accelerated global expansion. The Blue Book also offers a multi-faceted exploration of the development trends and value orientation of Chinese biopharmaceutical global expansion, and aiming to set a broad frame of the internationalization for Chinese biopharmaceutical industry. (To read the Blue Book, go here: )







“2024 Blue Book on Chinese Biopharmaceuticals Going Global: Current Status and Trends” highlights the following:

– Market Entry Analysis of Different Countries and Regions worldwide (the United States, European Union, Japan, Southeast Asia, Brazil and Middle East)

– Motivators for Chinese Biopharmaceuticals' International Expansion (government support, technological advancements, increasing healthcare demand globally, etc.)

– Analysis of the Current Status and trends of Chinese Pharmaceutical Going Global (active pharmaceutical ingredient (APIs), Generics, Biosimilar and Innovative Drugs)

– Major Strategies for Chinese innovative drugs going global (Independent Global Expansion, Joint Global Expansion and Leveraging Partnerships for Global Expansion)

– Case Studies of Pharmaceutical Companies and Service Providers (BeiGene, Henlius, Junshi Bio, Nuliferay, Poly Pharm and Thermo Fisher)

Going Global: A Pivotal Approach for Accelerating and Scaling China's Biopharmaceutical Industry Growth

The vast overseas pharmaceutical markets present substantial demands, making it appealing for Chinese biopharmaceutical companies to expand overseas. Moreover, the pressure from medical insurance negotiations and centralized procurement has driven the domestic pharmaceutical companies to seek overseas opportunities in both product and profit competition. Policies such as the“The 14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry” actively encourage and support the global expansion of Chinese biopharmaceutical companies to explore overseas markets. Meanwhile, China's pharmaceutical industry is entering a phase of innovative advancements, characterized with advanced pharmaceutical R&D capabilities and quality standards, as well as a mature innovation ecosystem. The alignment with international standards has also established a strong foundation for the global expansion of China's pharmaceutical sector. Chinese biopharmaceutical companies have now entered an advanced stage of internationalization, actively participating in global market competition and collaboration.

By“Going Global”, Chinese biopharmaceutical companies demonstrate their product competitiveness, R&D capabilities, and commercialization potential, ultimately contributing to an increase in their valuation. The vast overseas markets present substantial demand, enabling Chinese pharmaceutical companies to tap into emerging global markets. This expansion further unlocks domestic pharmaceutical production capacity and helps Chinese enterprises surpass domestic sales limitations, leading to greater commercial returns. Furthermore, the process of going global promotes the continuous strengthening of independent R&D and the integration of industry chain resources, contributing to increased brand value.

Companies with both technical expertise and the ability to expand globally have already achieved substantial success

Currently, the global expansion path of China's biopharmaceutical industry is constantly evolving-from the overseas sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), to the export of generic drugs, and now to the globalization of innovative drugs. Biopharmaceutical companies with strong technical expertise and global expansion capabilities have achieved significant success.

In 1992, Hisun Pharmaceutical's tobramycin received its first FDA certification, marking the beginning of Chinese API companies going global. In 2017, Huahai Pharmaceutical's paroxetine capsule became China's first generic drug to successfully challenge a U.S. patent. In 2019, BeiGene's zanubrutinib was the first China-developed anticancer drug to be approved by the FDA as a breakthrough therapy and the first Chinese-developed anticancer drug approved in the U.S. In 2022, Legend Biotech's chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) product Carvykti became the first successful Chinese CAR-T product to go global. The year 2023 saw an explosion of activities, with domestic innovative drugs expanding globally, earning the title of the“First Year of Chinese Innovative Drugs Going Global.”

These success stories provide valuable experience and insights for biopharmaceutical companies facing the challenges and opportunities of international markets. In the process of global expansion, attention must be paid to regulation compliance, innovation, and market adaptability. Moreover, service providers involved in many application scenarios have set exemplary benchmarks by offering comprehensive services across various stages, from drug R&D and production to registration, approval, and market entry, thus assisting pharmaceutical companies in successfully entering international markets.

The Blue Book includes BeiGene, Henlius, Junshi Bio, Nuliferay, Poly Pharm and Thermo Fisher as case studies, presenting their business areas, pipeline layouts and technology platforms, along with detailed analysis of their differentiated advantages. Additionally, it outlines the overseas development strategies, international layout situations, practical achievements, and experiences, highlighting their global competitive edges as well as the core values of their products that have already been launched or are planned for international markets.

