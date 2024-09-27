FM, Russian Counterpart Hold Expanded Talks On Escalation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 27 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, yesterday, along with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, held extensive talks about a range of topics, including Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, and Israeli violations.The two ministers talked about efforts to find a solution that ends the Syrian crisis and takes care of all of its political, security, and humanitarian ramifications.The depth of Jordan and Russia's bilateral ties, as well as potential avenues for improvement, were emphasized by the two ministers.This occurred during the United Nations General Assembly's 79th session's high-level week.