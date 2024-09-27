FM, Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Talk Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 27 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, yesterday, had long talks with Najib Mikati, the caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon. The conversations took place during the high-level week of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.Safadi emphasized throughout the discussions Jordan's unwavering support for Lebanon, its security, sovereignty, and stability; Jordan's solidarity with its fraternal neighbor Lebanon; Jordan's denunciation of Israeli aggression against Lebanon; and the necessity of upholding Security Council Resolution 1701.Safadi emphasized that the Security Council has an international duty to put an immediate end to Israel's aggression against Gaza and the escalation in the West Bank in order to stop the dangerous escalation that the region is witnessing.For his part, Mikati appreciated the Kingdom's continued support for the Lebanese people and Lebanon's security and stability.