Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Wearable Blanket To Increase Warmth (TLS-4013)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable and convenient blanket to provide warmth at home while relaxing or doing various chores without restricting your movement or use of hands," said an inventor, from

Batesville, Miss., "so I invented the HEAT WRAP. My design would offer an improved alternative to using portable heaters, conventional heated blankets, and heating pads."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a wearable blanket. In doing so, it would surround the wearer in cozy warmth. As a result, it increases comfort and relaxation. It also allows the user to stay productive at home and on the go. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially the elderly and those living in cold weather areas.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-4013, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

