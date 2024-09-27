THE LAND BROKER CO-OP KICKS OFF THIRD ANNUAL NATIONAL LAND INVESTMENT MONTH - OCTOBER 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National Land Month

JERSEY VILLAGE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Land Broker Co-Op, in partnership with Land Broker Magazine, is launching the third annual National Land Investment Month, sponsored by AcreValue and LandGate. Throughout October, the event will provide valuable insights into land as an investment, with a focus on new technologies, trends, and strategies for both seasoned and new investors.National Land Investment Month 2024 offers a unique lineup of educational content, including webinars from industry leaders and articles by experienced professionals. With presentations from AcreValue, LandGate, Realtors Land Institute, Land id, Capital Farm Credit, Creative Real Estate Strategies, and Moody's, investors will gain valuable access to data-driven tools and resources to make informed decisions in today's dynamic land market.“As the agricultural landscape continues to evolve, AcreValue is committed to empowering farmers and investors with the tools and insights they need to make informed decisions,” said Joshua Woodard, CEO of AcreValue.“By providing access to the most comprehensive farmland data available, we're helping both seasoned investors and newcomers unlock the full potential of agricultural land and explore new opportunities. AcreValue's partnership with the Land Broker Co-op and their extensive property listings empowers users to make more informed decisions and enhances the efficiency of the land transaction process.”Kicking off on October 8, this year's schedule features the following webinars, all taking place at 12 PM CST:Oct 8 – AcreValue – Finding Smart Investment Properties & Reaching the LandownerOct 10 – LandGate – A Better Marketplace for Investment: Buying and Leasing Opportunities with LandGate.Oct. 15 – AcreValue – Accurately Evaluating Farmland Values & Tracking TrendsOct 17 – LandGate – How to Assess Property Value & Potential Risks Quickly for Smarter Investing with LandAppOct 22 – RLI – A Frontline Perspective on the State of the Land MarketOct 24 – Land ID – Unlocking Property Potential: How Mapping Empowers Landowners and BuyersOct 29 – Creative Real Estate Strategies – A Better Way to Defer Taxes Than a 1031Oct 30 – Capital Farm Credit – Advice for New Land OwnersOct 31 – Moody's – Economic and Construction Update – Integrating data, trends, analytics into your workflow.“In today's rapidly changing market, it's essential for landowners and investors to have access to accurate, real-time property data,” said Craig Kaiser, Co-founder & President of LandGate.“At LandGate, we're excited to sponsor National Land Investment Month as it aligns perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled transparency in land valuation and resource development opportunities, from renewable energy potential to natural resources. We are committed to empowering landowners and investors to make smarter, more profitable decisions.”In addition to the webinar series, National Land Investment Month 2024 will feature the release of valuable educational content to guide land investors:- Building Wealth Through Recreational Land- Save Money on Your Ranch Purchase with Conservation Easements- Land Investing: What You Need to Know Before You Buy- How to Find Out If A Property is Contaminated- Economic Cycles and Land Sales: A Comprehensive Guide- Largest Landowners in the United States 2024- Four Reasons You Need an Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) When Buying/Selling Land- Maximizing Property Potential: How Mapping Enhances Property Analysis and Management for Landowners and Buyers- Three Essential Tips for First-Time Rural Land BuyersThroughout the month, these webinars and educational resources are free and open to the public, offering expert knowledge to anyone interested in land investment. To view the full schedule and register for individual webinars, visitJoin us this October to explore the vast opportunities in land investment and gain the knowledge needed to make smart, profitable decisions.About Land Broker Co-opCo-op Members own and operate LandBrokerMLS, the only broker/agent-owned website serving the rural real estate industry. The Co-op, launched in 2018, empowers rural real estate professionals with tools to market listings and control leads without high marketing costs. The Co-op also offers exclusive health insurance options and syndication services for its Members.About Land Broker MagazineLand Broker Magazine, a leading publication in the land real estate industry, offers readers the the latest trends, market analysis, and expert advice on buying, selling, and investing in land.

