From Bestselling Author To Global Publishing Entrepreneur: Bencreatesbooks LLC Expands Creative Services Internationally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BenCreatesBooks LLC, a fast-growing design and digital marketing agency, is setting a new standard for authors and publishers looking to elevate their brands in today's digital-first landscape. Founded by Ayyoub Benebri (known professionally as Ben), a former bestselling author and literary advocate from Algeria, the company now serves an international roster of clients, offering bespoke design, website development, SEO optimization, and social management services.

BenCreatesBooks LLC originated from Ben's personal quest to rebuild his career after government censorship in Algeria forced him to leave his homeland. Having previously addressed taboo topics in his work and spoken at international book fairs, Ben turned his experiences into a thriving business, launching BenCreatesBooks LLC in the U.S. His dedication to storytelling and creative excellence has seen him rise through the ranks to become a Top-Rated and Fiverr Pro Seller , gaining the trust of high-profile clients and publishing companies worldwide.

“Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do,” says Ben, CEO of BenCreatesBooks LLC.“After facing significant personal and professional challenges, I saw an opportunity to help others tell their stories with the same passion and attention to detail that drove my own work. Today, we're proud to partner with creatives across the globe, bringing their visions to life.”

BenCreatesBooks LLC boasts an impressive client portfolio, including the National Police Association (USA) and Alan Amron, the inventor of Post-it® sticky notes. The agency's expansion into international markets underscores its reputation for delivering high-quality, customized creative services designed to help authors and publishers grow their brands and reach new audiences.

With a team of skilled professionals, BenCreatesBooks LLC provides a comprehensive suite of services, including expertly crafted book designs, engaging websites, and data-driven social media and digital marketing strategies. The company's growth has been fueled by its unwavering commitment to client success and its ability to adapt to the ever-changing demands of the publishing industry.

“Our mission is simple: to give authors and publishers the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive market,” adds Ben.“We're excited to continue helping authors tell their stories and build their brands, no matter where they are in the world.”

BenCreatesBooks LLC's services are available on major platforms like Fiverr, as well as directly through the company's website.

