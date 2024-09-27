Baker Tilly Empowers Communities With The Extra Impact Grant

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Baker Tilly Foundation is thrilled to announce this year's recipients of the Stewardship Week Extra Impact Grant.

Launched in 2022, the foundation created the grant program to extend the spirit of Stewardship Week - when team members across the firm join together to make a difference in their communities.

Each of the ten organizations below was nominated by team members who volunteered with them during Stewardship Week. Each organization will receive a $5,000 grant.

Extra Impact Grant recipients

The locations below represent the office location of the team member who nominated the organization.



Andre House of Arizona, Inc. - Scottsdale/Casa Grande/Tempe, Arizona

Andre House of Hospitality meets basic critical needs of people experiencing homelessness while demonstrating love, kindness, respect and dignity.

Babies & Beyond of WI, Inc. - Madison, Wisconsin

Babies & Beyond helps provides pregnancy and post-pregnancy material support for families and babies and children 0-4 years old.

Birthday Wishes, Inc. - New England

Birthday Wishes makes a difference in the lives of homeless children and their families by bringing them the joy of a birthday party.

Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County - New Castle/Meadville, Pennsylvania

As a partner food bank of Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the United States, their mission is to provide supplemental food to those who are hungry and to raise awareness of hunger throughout Mercer County.

Hope Village Tiny Housing Alternatives, Inc . - Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Hope Village builds tiny houses to shelter the homeless of the Chippewa Falls community. We provide mentors to help our guests set and work toward goals in three areas.

Houston Food Bank - Houston, Texas

The Houston Food Bank is the largest source of food for hunger relief charities in 18 southeast Texas counties. Through a network of 600 food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers and other agencies, 800,000 people are fed each year.

Junior League of Charleston, WV - Charleston, West Virginia

The Junior League of Charleston is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) - Los Angeles/Woodland Hills, California

OBKLA is a community-run, industrial, kosher kitchen where volunteers prepare meals for distribution across Los Angeles nourishing those in need of food and those in need of making a difference.

Share Food Program - Philadelphia/Huntington Valley/Wilmington, Pennsylvania

The Share Food Program leads the fight against food insecurity in the Philadelphia region, by serving an expansive, quality partner network of community-based organizations and school districts engaged in food distribution, education and advocacy.

Storehouse for Teachers | The Education Partnership - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania In line with its mission to provide school supplies for students and teachers in low-income schools in Southwestern PA, The Education Partnership gives donated classroom supplies to 157 schools in 8 counties.

