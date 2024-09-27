Lynda Clemmons Reflects On The Latest Chapter In Our Sustainability Story

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on NRG Insights

By Lynda Clemmons

We're excited to share this letter from our latest Sustainability Report reflecting on the milestones we've achieved and our goals for the future.

Dear Stakeholders,

Looking back on my first nine months as Chief Sustainability Officer for NRG, I am filled with hope and excitement. I feel honored to have joined a sustainability program with such a strong legacy. The opportunity to now spearhead NRG's sustainability initiatives as we shape the future of energy is a privilege. Today, I am proud to share with you both our progress over the past year and our vision for a more sustainable future.

In 2023, we achieved many milestones and expanded our portfolio to offer more sustainable alternatives for both homes and businesses. Our efforts to progress our emissions targets were reflected in a 58% decrease in GHG emissions from our base year, including a 30% cut from 2022 in our Scope 1 emissions. We retained our top-decile safety performance, and our commitment to our people and communities was strengthened through integration with our Vivint colleagues. Throughout an atypical year for our business, we maintained shareholder engagement and strong governance principles and ensured our strategies remained aligned with stakeholder values and expectations.

My time in this role has deepened my commitment to advancing NRG's sustainability agenda and reinforced my belief that sustainability is not a destination, but rather a journey that requires constant adaptation, learning, and dedication. I am anticipating many more opportunities to engage with customers in new ways.

Our whole-home experience delivers comprehensive, tech-forward energy management to our customers. For our gas business, we are exploring ways to evolve our customer solutions as we continue reducing our carbon intensity. The anticipated power demand increase driven by the technology sector presents both challenges and opportunities.

NRG's strategic shift to sit at the intersection of energy and technology marks a new chapter in our sustainability story. As we navigate this next phase of NRG and the energy industry as a whole, I remain focused on maintaining our unwavering commitment to putting our customers first as we continue to elevate our sustainability approach and set a benchmark for the industry.

I am proud of the progress to date, which is a testament to our company's dedication and to those leaders before me who paved the way. As we move forward, I will continue to collaborate closely within NRG to ensure that sustainability remains at the core of our business.

I am grateful for the support and engagement of our stakeholders as we pursue our sustainability goals and for the opportunity to lead as we drive tangible results through our collective efforts. Together, we can create a more prosperous and sustainable future for all.

