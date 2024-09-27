T-Mobile Customers Calling 988 For Mental Health Support Will Now Be Routed To Local Crisis Centers

(MENAFN- 3BL) BELLEVUE, Wash., September 27, 2024 /3BL/ - T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) continues to lead the wireless in taking steps to get customers access to the mental support they need, continuing the important focus of Prevention Month into the future. As of last week, T-Mobile customers who call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will have their calls routed to crisis centers close to their actual location, directly connecting them with counselors who are familiar with their local community's resources and services. Previously, 988 calls were routed to crisis centers based on area codes, which means mobile callers could be connected to counselors in different states. T-Mobile was the first in wireless to enable this feature nationwide.

Working closely with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), T-Mobile proposed, designed and implemented a new solution called georouting, which uses a caller's approximate county-level location to route them to a local crisis center. Unlike geolocation, which involves the sharing of an exact location such as a street address for first responders, georouting does not share a caller's precise location. Enabling georouting for 988 is another way T-Mobile is removing barriers - such as cultural and language differences and distance to critical resources - to getting mental health assistance when it's most urgent.

“T-Mobile's network was the first to connect 988 callers directly to local crisis teams prepared to provide community-specific support and resources,” said T-Mobile President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson.“Around 80% of calls to the 988 Lifeline are done through wireless phones, and many people have phone numbers with different area codes from where they live, work or visit. Georouting ensures that those seeking help will reach the available crisis center nearest their location for support. It's about making sure help is there when and where it's needed most.”

In November 2020, T-Mobile became the first major wireless provider to implement 988 calling , a full 20 months ahead of the FCC's deadline. And in July 2022, T-Mobile launched the ability to text 988 to get quick and free access to mental health services .

For more information on 988 georouting, visit SAMHSA's Newsroom here .

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline . Veterans and service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, as well as by chatting online at or texting 838255.

###

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: .