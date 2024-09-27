عربي


Israeli Entity Launches Intense Airstrikes On Southern Beirut Suburb


9/27/2024 2:00:21 PM

Beirut: Israeli entity warplanes conducted a series of heavy airstrikes targeting the southern suburb of Beirut.

Thick plumes of smoke covered the sky over the area, and the sounds of massive explosions were heard across the capital and its suburbs, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

Lebanon has been subjected to widespread Israeli assaults targeting various provinces and regions, particularly towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

These attacks have resulted in nearly 3,000 people being killed or injured, prompting a large wave of displacement among residents from the targeted areas.

The Peninsula

