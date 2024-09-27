Attend The Sweetest Party This Saturday Discover Fashion Sense Thru Tarot Reading

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attend The Sweetest Party on Saturday September 28 at 12pm Meet Jenn K Stylegasm Founder, Discover Sense Paris to LA

The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring The Sweetest Party in LA Especially Made for You!

The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring a Women Love Chocolate Party at andSons Beverly Hills Chocolatier

Love to Support Girl Causes and Fine Dining in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes The Sweetest Club Membership Made Just for You!

Do you love luxury fashion? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Mix and Match Fashion Rewards Ever Paris to LA

The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring Women Love Chocolate Party in Santa Monica; meet Jenn K Founder of Stylegasm, and enter drawing to win Italian Handbag.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, The Rosé Social ClubSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, September 28th, 2024 The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring The Sweetest 1 Hour Women Love Chocolate Party; during Art Walk on Montana Avenue.Sweet Celebration from 12pm to 1pm at Rangoni Firenze (1510 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica) Discover Fashion Sense thru Tarot Reading by Jenn K, Founder of Stylegasm .Enjoy andSons Chocolates from Beverly Hills, and enter drawing to win an Italian Handbag.According to The Rosé Social Club, "Attend party on Saturday, and sign up for invite only Women Love Chocolate Parties in October; and in November Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce. Party with Jenn K in Brentwood!"AboutSweet Women Love Chocolate Parties; attend The Sweetest Invite Only Celebrations Made Just for You. Parties sponsored by The Rosé Social Club. Paris to LAFashion Loves Freedom After Divorce. Done with lawyers, therapy, and ready to start anew; attend The Sweetest Party Made Especially for You! HappilyDivorcedParty Celebrate Your Freedom Paris to LA...1st Invite Only Party on November 9th, 2024 in Brentwood. Party with Jenn K "Surrender your inhibitions to celebrate your new found Freedom; thru passionate play!"Jenn Koch is the Founder of Stylegasm and known for her alter ego“The Style Dominatrix” - which is a creative metaphor about transforming your shame into your power. She leads women to unleash their IT FACTOR and own the spotlight with their style, energy, and presence. Prior to her new base in LA, she lived in Paris and Bali-where she ran a bespoke fashion brand. Paris to LAFashion Loves Freedom love to dress to own the town? Join the Club. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Reward Mix and Match The World's Best Designers Paris to LALove to Support Girls and Enjoy Fine Dining at The Sweetest Women Chef Restaurants in LA? Join The Rosé Social Club The Club Made Just for You!The Rosé Social Club, founded by a man who celebrates women, Carlos. He also created Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership program for tweens); and funds it by providing recruiting solutions to companies thru Recruiting for Good.

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

+1 310-395-4497

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.