Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Closet System For Clothes (TLS-661)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable closet that would provide additional storage for a variety of clothing items," said an inventor from South

Williamsport, Pa., "so I invented the CLOSE- LINE. My design also ensures that freshly steamed clothes are readily available when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides additional storage space for clothing. In doing so, it would serve as a viable alternative to traditional methods of storing clothes. As a result, it helps save space. It also allows users to easily steam clothing. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and hotels, especially those with limited storage/closet space. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-661, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

