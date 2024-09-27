Results Driven Marketing® Annouces New Blog - Can Businesses Use Facebook® Instead Of A Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Google Girls search flow chart

While can be useful for connecting with customers, having a dedicated website built by an affordable website design company provides several advantages

- Janeene High, CEO Results Driven Marketing

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Results Driven Marketing ® is an Affordable Website Design Company offering a full spectrum of digital marketing services. Entering it's 12th year in business, it has released over 500 press releases since 2018. The new blog provides 8 reasons why a business website is preferred over just a Facebook page.

Credibility: A professional website enhances your business's credibility. Most people expect professionals and companies to have a website that can help provide answers and offer help to users. A website helps your business appear trustworthy and legitimate.

Control: A Website gives the owner complete control over the content and what potential customers can see. You are not limited to the size, layout, or advertising restrictions that a social media platform like Facebook demands. You will never see a competitor's advertising piece on your website.

SEO Benefits: Websites optimized for search engines (SEO) like Google and Bing allow you to be shown to large audiences by attracting organic traffic from people searching for products or services like yours.

Branding: Your website is a perfect place to showcase your brand's identity, including your logo, colors, and messaging. This form of advertising helps create a consistent experience for your customers.

Analytics: Websites offer expansive analytics tools that provide insights into visitor behavior, including what they look at, while helping you understand your audience and improve your marketing strategies.

Lead Generation: A website can be a powerful tool for generating leads. To capture visitor information, you can include contact forms, newsletter sign-ups, and other calls to action.

E-commerce: If you sell products, a website can serve as an online store, providing a seamless shopping experience for your customers.

Blogs: These are used to build loyalty while helping a potential client with a problem or providing useful topical information.

While Facebook is great for social engagement and reaching a broad audience, a website gives you a dedicated space to present your business while controlling your online presence to people interested in your product or service.

Do you have any specific business goals a website might help you achieve? Do you need a new or updated website? If so, call or message Results Driven Marketing®, the Affordable Website Design company.

The RDM team builds beautiful, high-quality websites for a fixed price of $599, which allows you to see a live demo/mockup of your website. You don't pay a dime to RDM for the custom website until you know what you are getting. Larger websites are provided using mockup designs, and the website's costs are usually considerably higher.

Mike Bannan

Results Driven Marketing

+1 215-806-0800

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.