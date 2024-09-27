First United Methodist Church Of Gilford Provides Land For The Home Possible Project To Create Supportive Housing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Home Possible Project and the First United Methodist Church of Gilford-Laconia NH with some of the Future Residents

First United Methodist Church of Gilford-Laconia Provides Land for The Home Possible Project to Create for Adults with Developmental Disabilities

GILFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant step toward addressing the urgent need for supportive housing in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, the First United Methodist Church of Gilford-Laconia has generously agreed to lease 6 acres of its land to The Home Possible Project for 99 years at a nominal fee, effectively donating the land. This remarkable gesture will enable The Home Possible Project to build and manage a new supportive housing community designed specifically for adults with developmental disabilities.

The "Building Dreams" initiative, led by The Home Possible Project, aims to establish a model residence that will serve as a blueprint for future supportive housing communities in the region. The flagship residence will feature 10-12 studio/one-bedroom apartments, along with thoughtfully designed common areas and inviting outdoor spaces, creating a warm and inclusive environment that encourages social inclusion, friendships, and a sense of family.

Eliza Leadbeater, founding Executive Director of the Belknap County Economic Development Council, now retired, played a key role in uniting the two organizations. She remarked that "Building Dreams" signifies much more than just a construction project; it embodies a synergy between the church, The Home Possible Project, and Wesley Woods, a senior living neighborhood located on the church's property, where she resides.

Wesley Dull, Chair of the Church Trustees, expressed the church's dedication to supporting this vital project: "Our congregation has always been committed to serving the community, and we are honored to provide the land necessary for The Home Possible Project to bring their vision to life. We believe this initiative will have a profound impact on the lives of many families."

The Home Possible Project is devoted to creating a nurturing environment where residents can thrive with the support they need to live independently. The collaboration with the church ensures that the project can move forward with the land secured for the long-term future, allowing the organization to focus on building a sustainable and supportive community.

Lisa DiMartino, Chair of the Board of Directors for The Home Possible Project, emphasized the importance of this contribution: "The church's generosity in providing the land is a monumental step toward fulfilling our mission. This project is a promise to families who have long worried about the future of their loved ones. We are committed to creating a community where adults with developmental disabilities can live with dignity, close to their families and friends."

Supportive housing in New Hampshire is urgently needed, as many adults with developmental disabilities live with caregivers who are aging and may be unable to sustain the necessary level of care. This issue is compounded by a severe shortage of affordable, permanent supportive housing options, leaving these individuals at risk of being placed in environments that do not adequately meet their needs. The Home Possible Project aims to bridge this gap by not only constructing this initial residence but also planning additional facilities throughout the Lakes Region, ensuring that every individual with developmental disabilities has access to a safe and supportive home.

The Home Possible Project will now launch a comprehensive Capital Campaign, made possible by the generous donation of land from the church. This campaign will include fundraising, securing corporate sponsorships, seeking grants, and encouraging in-kind support and volunteerism. We are reaching out to the community to become actively involved! Together, we can build a more inclusive community, where everyone is valued and supported.

For more information about The Home Possible Project and ways to get involved, please visit or contact us at 603-436-1900

