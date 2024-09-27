Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Safety Seat For Children (TLS-641)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a child safety seat with an effective alert system to protect children left behind in a vehicle," said an inventor, from

Ellenton, Fla., "so I invented the SEE ME. My design would also notify emergency responders if needed."

The invention provides a smart child car seat with added safety features. In doing so, it would alert parents or first responders if needed if the child is left behind, if the vehicle is stolen, etc. It also ensures that the child's emergency contact information is accessible if needed. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-641, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED