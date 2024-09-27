(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

27 SEPTEMBER 2024

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 August 2024 was 61.2p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181