Date
9/27/2024 1:16:07 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
27 SEPTEMBER 2024
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 August 2024 was 61.2p per share.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
