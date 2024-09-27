Inventhelp Inventor Develops Temporary Lock Box For Packages (TGR-113)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and secure way to protect packages outside a home without having to install a permanent container," said an inventor, from

Kennewick, Wash., "so I invented the PACKAGE SAFE. My design can be used when expecting a delivery, and it would prevent the package from being moved, taken, or stolen by unauthorized persons."

The patent-pending invention provides a temporary secure lock box for delivered packages. In doing so, it protects deliveries against theft, and it increases security. It also eliminates the need to permanently install a lock box outside the home. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for homeowners and small businesses.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TGR-113, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

