20 YEARS LATER: TAVIS SMILEY REIGNITES THE CALL FOR EQUITY AND JUSTICE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Updated New York Times' bestseller highlights priority issues for Black Americans that will impact and shape the November 2024 election

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty years after sparking a national dialogue on systemic inequality,

Tavis Smiley has updated and released The Covenant with Black America. The recently released book, The Covenant with Black America: 20 Years Later, maintains the book's original sense of urgency while weaving in a powerful blend of historical insights and contemporary voices. Initially published in 2004, The Covenant with Black America quickly became a #1 New York Times bestseller by critically addressing the issues facing America's Black community and pushing the nation to confront deep-rooted disparities with extraordinary determination.

revisits and updates the hard-hitting social commentary of its original version. The new edition intertwines the original essays with powerful new contributions from today's leading voices. Despite notable progress, disparities in health, housing, justice, and economic opportunities continue to impact Black communities disproportionately.

"At this critical time in our history, we must confront the forces of extremism and extend the rich tradition of deep democracy in America as we expand justice, equity, and freedom for all," stated Tavis Smiley. "The new edition provocatively covers today's most pressing issues and offers tangible solutions to some of this country's most persistent problems."

The book's ten covenants serve as a call to action and a reminder that the path to equality is far from over. Each of the original covenants has been updated with the latest data and analysis, revealing both the progress and the troubling persistence of inequality.

"Most importantly, the new edition includes a poignant essay on the alarming rise of homelessness within our community, where Black men have become the predominant face of this epidemic in America," added Smiley.

With a fresh foreword by Rev. William J. Barber, II and a special afterword by the esteemed poet Nikki Giovanni, The Covenant with Black America: 20 Years Later is a testament to the enduring spirit of advocacy and a beacon of light and hope for future generations. The book invites us all to partake in the crucial work of reshaping America into a more equitable society, echoing the timeless truth that our collective liberation uplifts our nation.

is now available at local bookstores and online. For more information about this anniversary edition, please visit Hay House Publishing or contact Matt Klink, [email protected] .

About Tavis Smiley:

Tavis Smiley is a host and managing editor of the nationally syndicated radio program and podcast "Tavis Smiley," which is produced and distributed by SmileyAudioMedia, Inc. Tavis has authored or edited more than 20 books and has received numerous awards for his work championing the causes of equality and justice. In 2024, Smiley received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2023, he received the highest honor in the talk radio industry, the coveted "Freedom of Speech" award, and presently appears on the "Heavy Hundred" list of the "100 Most Important Talk Radio Show Hosts" in America. Since June 2021, Smiley has served as Chief Visionary Officer for his radio station,

KBLA

Talk 1580, where he continues to lead national conversations on systemic inequality and social justice.

